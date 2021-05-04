Ipoh’s St Michael primary school closes for two days following Covid-19 case

A Covid-19 case was detected at St Michael primary school in Ipoh. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, May 4 — St Michael primary school here has been asked to close for two days after a Covid-19 case was detected at the institution.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said that the school will be closed today and tomorrow (May 4 and 5).

“On the advice of the district health office, the school was closed after a Covid-19 case was reported to the state Education Department today.

“The school’s two-day closure will allow the district health office to make a risk assessment, conduct close contact tracing and carry out sanitation,” he said in a statement.

A message sent to parents and guardians, on the closure of the school, was circulated on social media today.

In the message, it was stated that the school would be conducting online classes throughout the affected period.

It is understood that St Michael will confirm its reopening date later.