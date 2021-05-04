Bukit Aman: More than 2,800 people nabbed in connection with love scam syndicates between 2019 and April this year

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob during a press conference at Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters in Sungai Petani, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A total of 2,826 people were arrested throughout the country for being involved with “Love Scam” syndicates between 2019 and April this year, police said today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said such cases were on the rise during that period.

“In 2019, a total of 1,535 cases were reported involving losses of RM79,115,430, and the number increased by 47 cases last year with losses amounting to RM58,335,797.

“In the first four months of 2021, 549 cases involving losses of RM20,583,567 were reported, an increase of 83 cases over that for the same period last year,” he said in a statement.

He said 2,251 operations had been conducted against these syndicates since 2019.

He said despite the operations and arrests, these syndicates operated by Africans were believed to have continued to recruit members to keep their activities going.

“This department is committed to intensifying its efforts especially in the aspects of investigation and operation but society should pay more attention to crime prevention by increasing knowledge and awareness,” he said.

Zainuddin advised the public not to deposit money into accounts of strangers if asked to do so by their social media friends.

He said they should visit the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule, download the “Semak Mule CCID” app or contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-2610 1559/03-2610 1599 for enquiries or to verify any information. — Bernama