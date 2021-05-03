PKR sec-gen: MACC must look into former IGP’s claims and act against politicians for jumping ship

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference at the party’s HQ in Petaling Jaya May 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s call for the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe “jumping” politicians must be looked into it.

“Abdul Hamid’s latest reprimand is not something new for us, it only reinforces and confirms our previous statement, the ball is now at the feet of MACC.

“He (Abdul Hamid) who made this revelation is not an ordinary person, he is the head of police, if MACC chooses to remain silent, it is unfortunate for our country,” he said in a press conference at the party’s headquarters today.

Saifuddin also agreed that if MACC were to probe politicians who jumped ship, they should also probe politicians who joined Pakatan Harapan (PH) after the last general election.

“There are Umno MPs who participated in the PH component, our statement is open and applicable to all and at all times, because politics cannot be tainted by practices like this,” he said.

On April 30, in his last public press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters, Abdul Hamid urged the MACC to investigate politicians who switched camps.

He described the country’s political landscape as hancur (destroyed) due to elements of corruption.

“I want the MACC to investigate and take action. Do not be afraid.

“The people are getting sick with the action (of some politicians). At one point we have katak (from) jumping here and there and making noise (switching political camps).

“What is this? There are elements of corruption here. I want MACC to investigate all of the frogs (politicians who switched camps),” Abdul Hamid was quoted saying.

Abdul Hamid also openly admitted to ‘bad blood’ between him and the Perikatan Nasional appointed Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, claiming that the latter had demanded the power to determine the office bearers in the force on the first meeting he chaired as the chairman of the police force commission.

Abdul Hamid stepped down as IGP today and was replaced by Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.