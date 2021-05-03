Outgoing IGP Abdul Hamid hands over reins to Acryl Sani

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador during his last press conference at Bukit Aman. He retires when his contract expires on May 3, after serving two years as police chief. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador bowed out as Inspector-General of Police today, handing over the reins of the nation’s top cop to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess here.

It was witnessed by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

Acryl Sani will assume the role effective tomorrow.

His appointment has received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the recommendation of the Police Commission. — Bernama