Melaka Muafakat Nasional strength lies in mutual trust between Umno-PAS, says Ab Rauf

Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh at the press conference to address the media on the party’s elections for UmnoYouth, Wanita Umno chief, and Puteri Umno chief at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur, June 23, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JASIN, May 2 — Solidarity and mutual trust are the strength of the Umno-PAS relationship in Muafakat Nasional (MN) in Melaka.

Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said both parties also planned to strengthen the relationship through various joint programmes involving all levels.

“In Melaka, Umno and PAS will continue to work together. The political atmosphere here may not be the same as in other states.

“This solidarity can be further enhanced by building strength based on mutual trust between the two parties to continue this cooperation at the grassroots level,” he told reporters after attending the state-level Muafakat Nasional Breaking of Fast ceremony in Serkam, here, today.

Present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and Melaka PAS commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Sidek. — Bernama