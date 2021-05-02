Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases above 3,000 again today, over a third from Selangor

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry reported 3,418 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, raising the total cumulative cases to 415,012. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Daily Covid-19 numbers rose above the 3,000-case mark again today, with Selangor accounting for over one in three new infections, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

The Ministry of Health reported 3,418 new infection cases as of noon today, raising the total cumulative cases to 415,012.

Selangor, the state often contributing the highest number of cases since the rate of daily infection spiked to over 2,000, reported 1,200 cases today.

MORE TO COME