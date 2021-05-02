GE15 will be a clash between three former ruling coalitions, says Chin Tong

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Sungai Rembah, Pontian November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BATU PAHAT, May 2 — The upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) will see a clash between three former ruling coalitions that once led the country, namely Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), incumbent Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong said today.

He said such a situation is a breath of fresh air for DAP which had previously contested as the Opposition only.

“The situation is different from the previous general election that saw DAP contesting as the Opposition against the ruling government.

“This time, DAP is no longer contesting as the Opposition, but as a party in a coalition that has experience in administering the country.

“We (DAP) are in a waiting government and able to win (in GE15) because we have the intention and plans to govern this country,” said Liew at the Johor DAP 2021 Ordinary State Convention at the Grand Seaview Restaurant here today.

The event was officiated by the party’s deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

The convention was attended by 905 delegates from 210 branches throughout the state to elect 15 members to be the next state-level party committee for the next three years.

Liew, who is also the former deputy defence minister, said DAP could no longer move on its own and needs to work together with other parties to achieve the goal of forming the next government.

“DAP can no longer move alone, we need to show solidarity with other PH component parties and other like-minded Opposition party partners,” he said.

Liew also reminded those present that the development of DAP as a political party is likened to a grocery store that is now a big supermarket.

“We are no longer a small Opposition party whose work is only in objecting,” he said.

Liew is expected to go up against Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Pin and the party’s former state chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau later today.

A three-cornered clash clash is expected to be the main attraction at today’s convention.