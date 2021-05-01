After attack against Hamzah, Kepong Bersatu challenges outgoing IGP to ‘be a man’ and contest Larut in polls

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador during his last press conference at Bukit Aman. He is set to retire when his contract expires on May 3, after serving two years as police chief April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Kepong Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief has challenged outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador to contest in the 15th general election for the Larut Parliamentary seat.

Datuk Norizan Ali said if Hamid wanted to interfere with political affairs, it was only fair that he contest for the Larut MP seat against Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is the incumbent at the moment.

“If he’s a man, fight Hamzah,” he said in a statement.

Norizan said it was not wise for Hamid to attack Hamzah, who is the Bersatu’s secretary-general, if the outgoing IGP did not understand the responsibilities of a minister in the Police Force Commission (SPP).

He added that, Hamid should have been grateful that he was still given an opportunity to serve as a top cop despite him being in his retiree age.

“Even so, if Hamid’s attack on Hamzah indicates that he has interfered in political affairs, I hereby challenge him to be full-time by joining any party he likes after this.

“Then, please offer yourself to contest and if you feel like a man, fight Hamzah di Larut in the coming 15th general election to come,” he said.

Norizan’s statement comes after Hamid’s remark on how the SPP should not be chaired by a minister in order to prevent any political interference.

Hamid had yesterday said this during his likely last press conference as the IGP, adding that a minister should not have any part in the management of the police force.

However, Norizan questioned Hamid’s motive behind the latter speaking up only after his successor was announced.

He further questioned if it were true that the intervention took place since the first day Hamzah was appointed as minister.

He also asked why Hamid remained silent then.

“If Hamid’s service is continued as the IGP, would he still speak in the same tone or suddenly praise Hamzah?” Norizan asked.

“Do not condemn and insult politicians just because they are not satisfied with something that is desired, but did not succeed.

“After all, isn’t Hamid himself actually retired before and his service as the national police chief is only based on a contract?” he added.

Apart from his remarks regarding the SPP, Hamid also said Hamzah’s interference in police matters were unnecessary and blamed him the latter for the reason behind the existence of different “camps” within the police force.

Hamid’s replacement is seen as a shock to the nation as the announcement came unexpectedly, handing over the appointment to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani effective May 4.