Putrajaya to delay toll rate hike at three highways, take RM2.25b hit

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The government has agreed to postpone the increase in toll rates for three major highways, which was supposed to take effect on Jan 1 this year, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah in a statement today said the Cabinet made the decision on Wednesday in view of the rising cost of living due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the hike in toll prices was supposed to affect the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

Fadillah added another 21 highways for all vehicle classes and one toll plaza would also see a freeze in toll rates and this would include the North-South Highway (PLUS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and KL-Putrajaya Highway (MEX).

He said the postponement would cost the government RM 2.25 billion and the negotiations to restructure toll rate with the concessionaires were ongoing, adding that this would be finalised before 2023.

“The estimated compensation will be determined after a traffic verification process is carried out by the Malaysian Highway Authority,” he added. — Bernama



