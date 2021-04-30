Home minister admits he is the one in audio clip discussing senior police transfer exercises, says did nothing wrong

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said it was his voice in the viral clip discussing the appointment of police personnel to the force, which has been making its rounds on social media for several days. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin admitted to discussing transfer policies concerning the police force today, adding that he had done nothing wrong in doing so.

He said it was his voice in the viral clip discussing the appointment of police personnel to the force, which has been making its rounds on social media for several days.

In a closed-door event in Putrajaya today, during which new Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was appointed, Hamzah was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini that the one who committed the offence was the person who secretly recorded his conversations.

“I believe that was really my voice. And I have done nothing wrong. What is the offence here?

“The only offence was the person who taped my conversation with someone. That is wrong. What I did was not wrong,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

In the viral audio clip, a man can be heard discussing giving a Perakian a promotion, plausibly for a police role. The man was also heard saying that another person should no longer decide on the appointment of state police chiefs but could only nominate five names.