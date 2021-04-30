AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab by appointment only, not via MySejahtera, says Khairy

Khairy said that all 268,800 AstraZeneca vaccine doses received by the government last Saturday are expected to be administered at special PPVs in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said those who want the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine do not need to submit a new registration via MySejahtera.

However, he said that they would need to make an appointment for logistic purposes as it involves special vaccination centres (PPV), Berita Harian reported today.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be given to voluntary applicants following the government announcement that it will not be used at the normal PPV,” he said.

“These voluntary applicants are the ones who are aware of all the facts surrounding the vaccine and will undergo a health assessment before receiving their dose,” he was quoted as saying.

Khairy also said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not restricted to those who are eligible for the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

He said that all 268,800 AstraZeneca vaccine doses received by the government last Saturday are expected to be administered at special PPVs in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) decided as such because Selangor and Kuala Lumpur still top the list of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

The report stated that the period for the vaccination distribution is about 12 weeks as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It also stated that a total of 1,409,215 individuals have received their Covid-19 vaccine via the national immunisation programme.

The amount includes 537,996 individuals who have completed their second dose as of yesterday, while the remaining 871,219 have completed their first dose.

According to JKJAV, a total of 9,365,711 or 38.60 per cent of the population aged 18 and above have registered for the Covid-19 vaccination, with 33,298 new registration recorded as of 11.59pm yesterday.