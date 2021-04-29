Sarawak minister says working with Sarawak Energy Berhad over Covid-19 spike at Baleh hydro dam site

Datuk Seri Stephen Rundie said SEB was implementing containment efforts with guidance and support from Bukit Mabong District Disaster Management Committee, health and security authorities who have deployed their respective teams to the site. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 29 ― Sarawak’s Ministry of Utilities said it was working with the state-owned Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to manage the situation at the Baleh Hydroelectric Project (HEP) site that was under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundie said SEB was implementing containment efforts with guidance and support from Bukit Mabong District Disaster Management Committee, health and security authorities who have deployed their respective teams to the site.

“Their support during this extremely difficult time has been crucial as we all work together to overcome this threat to lives and health,” Rundie said in a statement.

As of yesterday, a total of 308 out of 970 workers at the 1,285 MW Baleh HEP site tested positive for Covid-19.

Rundie said the Baleh HEP is a key state infrastructure project and employs over 500 Sarawakians from throughout the state including Kapit and the surrounding areas, with foreign manpower in the remaining roles.

He said that since March last year, the project has instituted strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) with controlled entries and exits that have kept the site free from Covid-19 up until now.

He added in January this year when infection cases began to spike in Kapit, the project site instituted additional precautionary requirements.

“However, on April 18, a local from the Kapit area who had returned to work at the Baleh site was subsequently confirmed as a positive case as a result of contact with two Pasai Cluster cases,” he said, adding that mass testing immediately commenced and detected a high number of positive cases among workers at the project site.

“The site emergency response plan was activated and Baleh site was immediately placed on lockdown even before EMCO was declared by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

“Work at the site has stopped and all workers have been either segregated into onsite quarantine centres or confined to their camps or living quarters,” he said, adding that those who were tested positive have been isolated and are being given the necessary medical care.

He said in the course of testing, it was discovered that 60 out of the 970 contract workers were without the necessary permits and all have been expelled and escorted out from the site by Immigration officers on April 24.

He added one of the undocumented workers was found to be positive and is receiving the required medical care.

Rundie said SEB has assured his ministry that an investigation has been launched and a physical site compliance audit will be carried out as soon as the EMCO is lifted, as part of the efforts to enforce SEB’s zero tolerance for workers without valid permits at the site.

“All errant contractors found to have been employing workers without valid work permits will be dealt with severely as communicated to the contractors.

“While the investigation progresses, the Baleh HEP Project team will also increase surveillance of its contractor camps with more frequent audit and spot checks on the workers and security personnel stationed at the site,” he said.

He said these will complement the regular joint operations between SEB, the Sarawak Immigration Department, and the police to screen workers without valid work permits at the site.

“As a wholly-owned state government company and under the purview of my ministry, SEB has zero tolerance for the employment of workers without valid permits whether foreign or local.

“All contractors and their staff are required to comply strictly to the laws and regulations of Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said, adding that details of the Labour Engagement and Work Permit requirements are specified in the contract document between SEB and the respective contractors.

He said these were included in SEB’s contracts and procurement criteria and processes, procedures and guidelines, adding that this is communicated to and reinforced with all contractors.

Rundie also said a regulatory and permitting function unit exists within SEB to ensure compliance to work processes that screen workers, and this includes weekly manpower reporting and regular onsite audits to verify the validity of work passes.

“We hope with the enhancements of the tightening of the border security will help to prevent illegal immigrants from coming into Sarawak through porous borders and rat trails,” he said, adding that his ministry looks forward to working with authorities and stakeholders on a way forward to manage and further enhance border control.