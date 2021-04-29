Non-essential services sectors in Sibu can operate from May 3, according to Sarawak SDMC

People wearing face masks are seen walking outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur amid the Covid-19 outbreak, February 16, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SIBU, April 29 — The announcement that non-essential services sectors will be allowed to operate from May 3 will provide a much-needed relief to Muslims here as it will help them prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The good news was also welcomed by the Dayak community, who will be celebrating Gawai Dayak on June 1.

Approval for the sectors to operate was announced by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today to enable sectors such as retail, distribution, wholesale, clothing, shoes and household necessities to reopen from that date.

The sectors are currently shut down following an extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), especially in the Sibu division, from April 27 to May 17, the committee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sibu division disaster management committee chairman Wong Hee Sieng said those sectors will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm and at 50 per cent staff capacity.

“Only 50 customers are allowed into department stores and just 10 customers into the clothing and household necessities stores at any one time,” he said. — Bernama