Sabah MP Christina Liew fumes after satirical post deems her ‘presumed dead’ for being missing from constituency

KOTA KINABALU, April 28 — Tawau MP Datuk Christina Liew has condemned a satirical social media post that implied she has passed away because of the lack of aid received by her constituency.

Liew said the posting on Facebook was a message of condolence along with her photo and a wreath to suggest her passing, was in bad taste and hitting a new low.

“I think it’s very cruel and distasteful,” said Liew.

“I know the election is coming so maybe a lot of people are getting too excited and they are starting to spread propaganda,” she said.

Liew, who is also former Sabah deputy chief minister said the post was upsetting to her and her team that first spotted it.

Her parliamentary liaison officer Robert Penggai lodged a police report yesterday, saying the post had caused great emotional strain on Liew and her family.

Liew said they were asking the police to investigate the matter, but meantime she also wants the post to be removed and the user concerned to issue an apology.

She said her team will consider legal action if the posting is not removed and the apology is not forthcoming.

The issue came up following the extension of the enhanced movement control order in several districts in Tawau, which has prompted some demonstrations as villagers complained that they did not receive aid and were prevented from earning their livelihood.

The user who posted said that he presumed that the MP had passed away because of the lack of help received during this period.