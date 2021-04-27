Survey: Invisible to voters and weighed down by Anwar, PKR’s Shamsul Iskandar on thin ice in Hang Tuah Jaya

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — PKR’s Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin could struggle to defend his Hang Tuah Jaya federal seat where most constituents did not know of him and just 4 per cent want party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country, a survey found.

According to an Invoke survey commissioned by Malay Mail, only 21 per cent of Hang Tuah Jaya constituents were able to name Shamsul Iskandar as their parliamentarian and another 74 per cent said they have never met or received any assistance from him.

The same survey found 72 per cent saying they were unaware of news about him.

“Shmasul Iskandar’s recognisability among his constituents is remarkably low despite having served as member of parliament (MP) for Hang Tuah Jaya (formerly known as Bukit Katil) since 2013.

“Overall, only 21 per cent of Hang Tuah Jaya voters identified him correctly, while 74 per cent did not,’’ said the survey.

The Invoke survey, titled “Uncharted Territory”, polled 500 voters respectively in six different constituencies: Gombak (Datuk Seri Azmin Ali — Bersatu), Hang Tuah Jaya ( Shamsul Iskandar — PKR), Johor Baru (Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir — PKR), Seremban (Anthony Loke — DAP), Tanjong Malim (Chang Lih Kang — PKR), and Wangsa Maju (Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew — PKR).

The overall objective of the survey was to gauge voter sentiment six months after the formation of the unelected Perikatan Nasional government and resentment towards the “subversion of the people’s mandate.’’

Between his inconspicuousness and the tendency of voters to cast the ballots for candidates over parties, Invoke said Shamsul Iskandar’s current standing among his constituents could affect Pakatan Harapan’s chances there in the 15th general election.

“With this in mind, it makes sense to question the adequacy and impact of Shamsul Iskandar’s efforts and contributions towards his constituents.

“A lack of familiarity with Shamsul’s contribution may impact PKR and PH negatively come GE15, especially if constituents associate Shamsul’s low key nature as negligence, ’’ Invoke said of the findings.

Moreover, one in two respondents from the constituency said they preferred Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as their prime minister, with just 4 per cent saying they wanted Anwar; another 40 per cent said they were unsure.

“In particular, the electorate disapproves of political feuds and considers national issues as a major factor when voting. To an extent, this may imply that Muhyiddin Yassin embodies a prominent political figure with a peaceful disposition yet attentive towards pressing national issues.

“He was also deemed to have low visibility amidst the political clashes of 2020.

“It also seems that Hang Tuah Jaya electorates have moved on from the previous prime minister and are not hugely convinced with Anwar Ibrahim. The lack of confidence with its leader in addition to low visibility of Shamsul Iskandar as the MP could mean that PKR will lose its holding of Hang Tuah Jaya seat,’’ Invoke said in the survey.