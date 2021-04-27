Over 13,000 Selangor cops mobilised for Aidilfitri celebrations, says state police chief

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said almost all police officers and personnel will be mobilised according to their respective schedules and tasks during Aidilfitri but leave exceptions will be given to them in limited numbers. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 27 — More than 13,000 Selangor contingent police headquarters officers and personnel will be mobilised to ensure Aidilfitri celebrations go on smoothly, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said.

He said almost all police officers and personnel will be mobilised according to their respective schedules and tasks during Aidilfitri but leave exceptions will be given to them in limited numbers.

“If we allow them to take leave before raya, this means after raya he will come back (to work),” he told reporters after receiving 1,500 packs of bubur lambuk from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas), Central Sugars Refinery (CSR) Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Era Bayam Kota (ERA) Sdn Bhd for distribution to police staff at the Selangor contingent police headquarters today.

In other developments, Arjunaidi said the police will use their discretion when conducting home inspections, especially for visits throughout the month of Syawal.

“In Aidilfitri compliance checks, we will look at the situation and use common sense. When we see many vehicles, that’s all. If it’s a big family that’s a different situation. But it still depends on the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said the police today launched the Dapur Rezeki programme, aimed at helping Selangor police personnel with basic necessities.

“We created this programme for personnel with heavy burdens, children with disabilities and unemployed wives,” he said. — Bernama