MACC confirms two of its officers detained over alleged links to Nicky Gang

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (left) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two of its own officers on suspicion of links to fugitive Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said in a statement today that the officers are now under police detention to facilitate investigations.

“The MACC has arrested two of its officers believed to be involved in the criminal activities of the Nicky Gang,” the commission said.

“We have given our cooperation by handing the two officers to the police to help with their investigation.”

The duo’s arrest are among the first since Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed last week that 34 officers and personnel from various enforcement agencies were suspected of having ties and protecting the activities of the organised crime syndicate.

Liow, 33, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group based in Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor went on the run after 68 of his associates were nabbed in Op Pelican 3.0 from March 20 to 28.

Azam said the MACC viewed corruption among its own officers seriously.

“In fact, we will apprehend and hand them over (to the police) if there are more involved,” he noted.

Earlier today, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed the arrest of 10 police personnel suspected of being involved in ‘Nicky Gang’ activities.

The arrests were made in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan between April 21 and 27 as part of the second phase of Ops Pelican 3.0.



