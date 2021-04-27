Health Ministry to reevaluate RM50,000 fine issued to burger seller, says minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the ministry is very concerned about the burger seller’s plight and takes the case seriously, urging the offender to appeal against the compound as soon as possible. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will reevaluate the case of a burger seller in Kelantan who was issued a RM50,000 fine on Sunday for violating the movement control order (MCO), including operating beyond 10pm, on whether to give a reduction or an exemption.

“The ministry views this as a special case and it needs to be addressed immediately,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, the burger seller, in a viral social media posting claimed that he was slapped with the maximum penalty of RM50,000 for operating a burger stall in front of his house at around 11 pm.

Dr Adham said the purpose of the ministry in enforcing the law and issuing compounds is to educate and not just merely to punish.

“Those who were issued compounds were always given an opportunity to defend themselves and were allowed to file an appeal according to the stipulated mechanism,” he added.

In this regard, the ministry will reevaluate the case whether to give a reduction or an exemption if there is a reasonable ground,” Dr Adham said.