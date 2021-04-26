Perak Umno to form own BN committee with MIC, MCA, says state party chief

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani speaks during a press conference at the Mentri Besar’s office in Ipoh April 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 26 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamed today said Umno does not feel excluded from the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) committee, which consists only of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS and Gerakan members.

Saarani, who is also Perak Umno chief, said that the party will have its own committee under Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The issue of being left out does not arise at all because PAS and Bersatu are members of the PN coalition.

“Umno did not join PN, so it is not possible for Umno to be in the committee. Umno will have its own committee consisting of MIC and MCA,” he told reporters after distributing bubur lambuk at AUEGCAS Perak here.

Earlier this month, Bersatu and PAS said that they had formed a manifesto committee for Perak PN.

This was followed last week by another announcement that the coalition had formed a PN Youth committee comprising Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

When asked whether there will be any negotiations or discussions between Umno and PAS after this, Saarani said if there are, the sole aim would be to achieve good.

“Negotiations are simple. They are only for win-win (situations) or to strengthen one’s relationship.

“But if a negotiation sets out to destroy or defeat each other, then it is not a negotiation at all. For example, hijacking Umno members for committee formation is not a negotiation. So if there is anything good, then we will negotiate,” he said.

Currently, the Perak government consists of the BN coalition (25 Umno) and PN coalition (six Bersatu and three PAS).

Separately, Saarani also said that all Perak government staff will receive a Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonus of RM1,000.

However, he said the one-off payment will be only given after Hari Raya, which is on May 20.

“This is because the salary for April is already out and the salary for May will be given early on May 6.

“So that is why we have decided to give the bonus after Hari Raya,” he explained.