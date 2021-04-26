Mobilia International suspends operations after employees test positive for Covid-19

Swab samples to test for Covid-19 are pictured at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Johor-based furniture manufacturer Mobilia Holdings Bhd (Mobilia) said its subsidiary Mobilia International Sdn Bhd has been instructed by the Ministry of Health to suspend operations after some of its employees were tested positive for Covid-19.

The suspension starts today (April 26) until May 2.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the temporary suspension of its subsidiary in Bukit Bakri, Muar, is expected to delay the shipment of several sales orders.

“The management is currently in discussion with the respective customers for the extension of time to deliver the goods.

“After the recommencement of business, the company expects to meet the demand of its customers via overtime to be taken by its workers,” it said.

On April 23, an employee of Mobilia International had reported being infected with Covid-19 after being confirmed by a screening test.

On April 24, the company voluntarily underwent a full Covid-19 screening test, inclusive of both foreign and local employees, at the affected premises.

“This screening exercise revealed that some employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

“All employees in the affected premises are currently placed under quarantine and isolation,” it said.

Meanwhile, regarding the impact on earning prospects, Mobilia does not expect any material adverse impact on the revenue or earnings of the group for the financial year ending 2021.

“The company will continue to adhere to the government’s guidelines to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on its staff and business operations,” it added. — Bernama