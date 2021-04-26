Legal practitioner says will sue top cop over ‘Johor Royal Palace lawyer’ fraud case

The 51-year-old lawyer (centre) said that he will sue Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and one senior police officer over the ‘slanderous’ charges. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Lawyer Kamal Hisham Jaafar has denied he posed as a legal representative of the Johor Royal Palace, after he was recently accused of embezzling more than RM185,000 from an advertising company in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The 51-year-old lawyer said that he will sue Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and one senior police officer over the “slanderous” charges.

“I have never masqueraded as the Royal Counsel of Johor or deceived any party as such. My status as a lawyer can be confirmed through many documents and letters, including one example involving a letter from the Johor state secretary dated March 23, 2011 confirming that I was indeed a lawyer representing DYMM Sultan.

“I have discussed the matter with my lawyers and found that there has been clear defamation and abuse of power by two senior police officers with the rank of commissioner and superintendent of police.

“A civil suit will be filed immediately and a report to the relevant agency has been made,” he said during a “live” press conference on the Kamal Hisham and Associates Facebook page today.

Kamal Hisham also called the charge “malicious prosecution” and denied that any money was embezzled by or lost to him.

“This case was investigated in 2011 and was categorised as (No Further Action) and also a Royal Pardon was granted by the Sultan dated June 12, 2018,” he said, while holding a letter stating that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had pardoned him.

Kamal Hisham also denied any historic criminal charges against him and said that he only had one commercial charge related to the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), which has since been settled and classified as “without any criminal conviction”.

Last Thursday, Kamal Hisham was arrested in Kampung Dato’ Onn in Johor by the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Later that same day, Ayob Khan said that the arrest followed a police report lodged on March 31, 2011 related to a case of fraud where an individual was said to have claimed that he was a “Johor Royal Palace lawyer”.

Ayob Khan said the case was reopened after new facts and evidence were obtained.