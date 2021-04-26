EMCO at Baleh Dam project from tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO at the Baleh Dam was necessary as the Ministry of Health (MOH) had detected a spike in Covid-19 infections among workers at the project site in the past one week. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Baleh Hydroelectric Dam construction site in Kapit, Sarawak will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until May 26, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the EMCO was necessary as the Ministry of Health (MOH) had detected a spike in Covid-19 infections among workers at the project site in the past one week.

“So far MOH has recorded 243 positive cases of Covid-19 and this is a sudden surge.

“Based on this situation, MOH confirmed that there is a high risk of infectivity in the construction area of the Baleh Dam because many workers have yet to be screened,” he said in a statement today.

He said the implementation of the EMCO would facilitate MOH in doing early detection of cases to prevent the virus from spreading to nearby communities. — Bernama