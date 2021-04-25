Terengganu exco urges Domestic Trade Ministry to monitor wholesale chicken prices

Chicken traders are pictured at the Ipoh Central Market March 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 25 — The recent increase in chicken prices needs to be thoroughly investigated at the wholesaler level as they still do not comply with the price set by the government.

Terengganu Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Hawker Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman said many traders had complained of the high prices charged by wholesalers compared to the set price.

“My survey of the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang found that all chicken and fish traders complied with the Hari Raya Puasa 2021 Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) which came into effect on April 21. However, their profit margins are very small due to the non-compliance at the wholesale level.

“For example, the government had set the maximum price of standard chicken for wholesalers at RM7.10 per kg, but they sell it to traders at RM7.50... some at RM7.80, while the suggested retail price is RM7.90. This means some traders make just 10 sen profit,” he said.

He hoped that the Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) would immediately monitor prices at the wholesale level.

Earlier, he spent almost an hour monitoring prices and meeting with traders at the market. Also present were Bandar state assemblyman Ahmad Shah Muhamed and Terengganu KPDNHEP director Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

Meanwhile, some chicken traders met by Bernama admitted that they had to be content with smaller profits in order to avoid being penalised for selling higher than the stipulated price.

Trader Nur Hasanah Zahari, 31, said she only made a profit of 10 sen for every kg of chicken sold because the wholesaler’s price was RM7.80.

“What can we do?. We have to follow the price control scheme which is RM7.90, but I am thankful because there are concerned buyers who understand this situation and are willing to pay more to create a win-win situation.

“I really hope the government can resolve this problem quickly,” she said, while questioning why no action was taken against roadside traders selling chicken at more than RM7.90.

There are 11 types of goods listed in the price control scheme in Terengganu, including ikan tongkol (skipjack tuna), local beef, selayang (scad) fish, buffalo meat imported from India and mackerel, aimed at curbing unreasonable price increases during the Ramadan and Aidilfitri celebrations. — Bernama