In Petaling Jaya, audit assistant pleads not guilty to sending sexually offensive content

J. Gajanayagam, 31, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Jamaludin Mat. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — An audit assistant at a private company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with using WhatsApp to initiate the transmission of sexually offensive contents last year.

J. Gajanayagam, 31, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Jamaludin Mat.

He was charged with committing the offence at an apartment in Taman Universiti Indah, Seri Kembangan, here, at 1.27 pm on December 24, 2020 under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued, if convicted.

In another court before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, Gajanayagam also claimed trial to insulting the modesty of a 28-year-old woman by sending her sexual WhatsApp messages at the same location, date and time.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years in jail or a fine or both, if convicted.

The accused was granted bail of RM7,000 with one surety for both cases, and the Court fixed June 17 for mention. — Bernama