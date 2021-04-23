Dr Noor Hisham: Five more Covid-19 clusters in educational institutions, including two Sarawak schools

The Health Ministry director-general said these five clusters are part of eight new infection clusters detected over the last 24 hours, three others involving community infections and the workplace. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Five more Covid-19 clusters detected in educational institutions were reported today, two of which were detected in Sarawak alone, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health Ministry director-general said these five clusters are part of eight new infection clusters detected over the last 24 hours, three others involving community infections and the workplace.

These five education clusters themselves contribute to a total of 132 out of today’s 2,847 new Covid-19 cases.

In Sarawak, Dr Noor Hisham said the Jalan Roban Lama cluster involves the districts of Saratok and Kabong, with the index case reported positive for Covid-19 yesterday, as a result of targeted screening conducted at an educational institution along Jalan Roban Lama-Jalan Saratok.

To date, this cluster has 48 confirmed positive cases from 275 people screened.

The second cluster in the state is the Jalan Selirik cluster involving a public educational institution, with its index case testing positive on April 15 also as a result of targeted screening exercise.

“This cluster involves the staff and students of a school located along Jalan Selirik, Kapit,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today.

He said that to date, there are 23 positive cases from 108 people tested.

Over in Penang, the Jalan Sungai Daun cluster was detected at a school along Jalan Nibong Tebal in Seberang Perai, with nine positive cases involving staff and students from a total of 90 people screened.

Meanwhile in Johor, the Persiaran Sri Saujana cluster was also detected among students and staff of a school located along Persiaran Sri Saujana in Kota Tinggi, that now includes those also in Johor Baru.

To date, eight positive cases have been detected from 441 people screened.

The final education cluster is the Mempaga Satu cluster in Pahang involving the students and staff of an institution located in Mempaga 1, Karak, Bentong.

To date there are 44 positive cases detected from 221 people tested so far.

Two more community clusters were also detected, the Gong Dermin and the Sri Desa clusters in Kelantan and Pahang respectively.

The Gong Dermin cluster was involves individuals from a locality near Kampung Gong Dermin in Kota Baru with 51 positive cases out of 152 people tested so far, while the Sri Desa cluster in Kuala Krau has 10 positive cases to date from 303 people screened.

The final cluster reported today was the Jalan Bukit Bintang workplace cluster involving a staff of a restaurant along Jalan Bukit Bintang, with patients in Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa.

To date this cluster has seven positive cases from 16 people tested so far.