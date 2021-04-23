Communications Ministry may seek external help to resolve case of indecent tweets on MCMC Twitter account, says minister

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after a virtual engagement session with leading technology companies in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) may need the assistance of external authorities to complete the investigation into the case of indecent tweets on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) official Twitter account, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the Committee for the Investigation of Indecent Remarks Cases 2014 on the official Twitter account of the MCMC had conducted an in-depth investigation but faced constraints as some individuals allegedly involved were no longer working at the MCMC.

“I have seen the report. The committee has carried out a comprehensive and in-depth investigation. However, the committee has constraints as some individuals allegedly involved are no longer working at the MCMC and the committee has no jurisdiction to investigate.

“So I have instructed the KKMM KSU (secretary-general) Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek to look into the possibility of seeking help from authorities outside KKMM to resolve this problem,” he said when asked about the status of the MCMC Twitter account investigation.

Saifuddin said this to the media after a virtual engagement session with leading technology companies, namely Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon here, today.

In January, there was an uproar on social media about some obscene posts on MCMC’s official Twitter account, forcing it to suspend the account temporarily. Following that, a special committee was set up to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, MCMC chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said his team had completed an investigation into the case and the report had also been sent to the KKMM. — Bernama