A general view of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Convent Bukit Nanas in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The government has decided to extend the land lease for SMK Convent Bukit Nanas for another 60 years, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

The announcement comes just months ahead of the lease’s expiry this September 6, and also amid an ongoing court challenge by the school against the land office’s refusal to extend the lease.

