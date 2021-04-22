Man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for punching girlfriend in the face

Magistrate Zaitom Anuar convicted Asfarizan Jeffrin Zaini, 28, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING. April 22 — A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a self-employed man RM1,500 in default five months in prison for punching his 21-year-old girlfriend in the face.

Magistrate Zaitom Anuar convicted Asfarizan Jeffrin Zaini, 28, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

He committed the assault on his girlfriend at Taman Duranda here at 10.30pm on Monday (April 19) following an argument inside a car.

It is understood the victim had refused to follow him to his home.

Asfarizan also allegedly threatened to disfigure his girlfriend’s face by splashing acid on it so that other men would not befriend her.

The victim somehow managed to escape from the car and later lodged a police report.

Asfarizan claimed trial to a second charge of intimidation framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Zaitom fixed June 3 for further mention of the case and released him on RM700 cash bail in one surety.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Asfarizan was not represented by counsel. — Borneo Post Online