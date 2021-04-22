Malaysia issues US$800m US dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign

Malaysia's US$800 million trust certificates represent the world's first sovereign US dollar sustainability sukuk. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysia has issued US$800 million (RM3.3 billion) 10-year trust certificates, world's first sovereign US dollar sustainability sukuk, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.



In addition, the South-east Asian nation also issued US$500 million 30-year trust certificates, the ministry said in a statement.



Malaysia upsized the sukuk offering from initial target size of US$1.0 billion to US$1.3 billion due to overwhelming demand as oversubscription hit 6.4 times. — Reuters