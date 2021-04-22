Johor Sultan names granddaughter Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar named his granddaughter, the daughter of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, as Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah Tunku Ismail. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has named the daughter of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah Tunku Ismail.

Johor Royal Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli announced the latest addition to the Johor Royal Family in a statement issued here today.

He said the Johor Royal Council is pleased to announce that Sultan Ibrahim with the council has named Tunku Mahkota Johor’s princess, who was born yesterday at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru, as Her Highness Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah Tunku Ismail.

The princess is the fourth child of Tunku Ismail and his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam. The couple married on October 24, 2014.

The royal couple was previously blessed with a princess, Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah and two sons, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim.