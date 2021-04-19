Key suspect in production of Raya gambling ad remanded for four days

The suspect, known as 'Ah Hoe' was arrested with four others yesterday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The key suspect in the production of a Raya video that promotes online gambling is in remand for four days from today to facilitate police investigation in the case.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the suspect, aged 35 and known as “Ah Hoe” was arrested with four others yesterday.

“The four suspects, who include a singer and a composer, are in remand for two days until tomorrow to facilitate investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects were arrested after police tracked them down for four days. — Bernama