Five detained over filming of Raya gambling ad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Five individuals, including a director, composer and singer of a song in a video that promotes online gambling were arrested by the police yesterday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they were arrested at several locations in the federal capital and Selangor.

“The director is believed to have received instructions from an online gambling syndicate to produce the video,” he said in a statement today.

He said with the arrest of the five individuals, the police had so far arrested 18 individuals for investigation into the production of videos that promote online gambling for netizens to get extra cash for the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Meanwhile, he said the police were still tracking down the mastermind of the online gambling promoted in the video. — Bernama