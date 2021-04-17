Cops nab eight over video promoting online gambling, mastermind still on the loose

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said those arrested included actors, artist agents, videographers, cameramen, producer and a director. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Eight individuals, including three women, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the filming of a video promoting online gambling, which has been made viral on social media and caused a public outrage.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said those arrested included actors, artist agents, videographers, cameramen, producer and a director.

“All of them admitted receiving payment for the making of the video which was held at two locations, in Ampang and Hulu Langat, Selangor, last March 13.

“We are continuing with efforts to track down the mastermind behind the making of the video,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said all those arrested would be remanded for investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4 (1) (G) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He said the police had so far received a total of 38 reports on the video.

Acryl Sani advised the public not to make any speculation on the matter as investigation was still ongoing and those with information to go to the police.

Meanwhile, another video promoting online gambling was made viral on social media today and Acryl Sani said the police were aware of it.

“So far, there has been no report, but I have ordered a police report to be made,” he added. — Bernama