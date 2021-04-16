Klang restaurant manager pleads not guilty to illegally confining Indian national

B. Selvendran, 33, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read to him before Magistrate S. Mageswary. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A manager of a restaurant in Klang was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with illegally confining, intimidating and injuring an Indian national on Tuesday.

However, B. Selvendran, 33, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read to him before Magistrate S. Mageswary.

For the first charge, the accused, along with an individual still at large, was alleged to have used force against Indian national, Balamurugan Selvam, causing the victim to be wrongfully confined in a residence in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang without the victim’s consent. The charge was framed under Section 365 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and shall be liable to a fine, if convicted.

As for the second charge, Selvendran, along with another individual still at large, was alleged to have made a murder threat against the same victim by saying that he would kill the man. He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of up to seven years or with a fine or both, if convicted.

He was also charged, with another person still at large, with intentionally causing injury to the same victim by punching him in the body. The charge was filed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum Jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, at 2.45pm, on April 13.

Lawyer Mishant Thiruchelvam, who represented the accused, applied for a bail for his client on the grounds that his father was receiving treatment at a hospital for heart disease.

The court then allowed the accused a bail of RM6,000 in one surety for the three charges and the accused was also prohibited from harassing the victim until the disposal of the case. May 17 was set for mention of the case for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin prosecuted.

Earlier, a 19 -second video recording showed the actions of several individuals, who were seen pulling out two Indian men by force from a restaurant in the capital. — Bernama