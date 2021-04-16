Jakim says Aidilfitri gambling commercial causing concerns among Muslims

Jakim, in a statement said that it viewed the matter seriously and strongly opposed such acts if proven true, especially when Muslims in the country were undergoing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@Pelabur_Bijak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — An Aidilfitri-themed commercial video, believed to be promoting online gambling, has caused concern and uneasiness among the community, especially Muslims, in the country, said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) today.

Jakim, in a statement said that it viewed the matter seriously and strongly opposed such acts if proven true, especially when Muslims in the country were undergoing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Therefore, Jakim supports the efforts of the authorities in taking appropriate action against those responsible for this matter, in accordance with the existing law,” it said.

The two-minute commercial video by a gambling company, which went viral on social media sites, invited the public to earn extra money by using the company’s services to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Jakim also called on the community, especially Muslims, not to spread the commercial further as it could have a bad effect.

“Muslims are also advised not to get involved in any gambling activities, including helping in promoting gambling which is clearly against the Islamic law,” the statement read.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has communicated with media platform providers such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to remove the commercial video that invites Muslims to gamble to get funds, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration. — Bernama