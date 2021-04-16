Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Tawau, tahfiz college in Kok Lanas, Institut Aminuddin Baki and staff quarters in Bentong from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to enforce the EMCO in all the areas was taken after the risk assessment carried out by various agencies in the movement control order (MCO) technical committee as well as on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH). ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented in Taman Tawau Lama and Kampung Batu Payung, Tawau, Sabah; Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas, Kota Baru, Kelantan; as well as Institut Aminuddin Baki and the staff quarters in Sri Layang, Bentong, Pahang from tomorrow until April 30.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to enforce the EMCO in all the areas was taken after the risk assessment carried out by various agencies in the movement control order (MCO) technical committee as well as on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said the MOH confirmed that there was a high rate of infectivity thus far, with five positive cases reported from nine screenings carried out in Taman Tawau Lama, while eight individuals tested positive out of 12 screened in Kampung Batu Payung.

In Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Ismail Sabri said a total of 31 positive cases were recorded in the locality out of the 56 screened thus far, with the MOH confirming a high rate of infectivity there.

As for Institut Aminuddin Baki and staff quarters, he said the MOH had carried out 420 screenings and, of the total, 15 positive cases were recorded.

“The MOH also confirmed a sudden spike in cases in the past week (in the institute), while 247 samples are still awaiting their results,” he said in a statement today.

According to Ismail Sabri, the implementation of the EMCO in all the areas was to ensure the movement of the residents could be controlled, facilitate the MOH in carrying out targeted screening as well as prevent the virus from spreading in the localities and to other communities.

Meanwhile, he said 82 individuals were detained and compounded for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday.

As for the country’s borders, he said three illegal immigrants were arrested under Op Benteng yesterday while four land vehicles were seized. — Bernama