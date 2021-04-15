Ramadan bazaars to close if Covid-19 infections occur, says FT minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa reminded all parties especially Ramadan bazaar organisers in the Federal Territories to improve on the stipulated standard operation procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KETEREH, April 15 — The Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) will shut down Ramadan bazaars under its supervision if they are hit by Covid-19 infections, said its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

As such, he reminded all parties especially Ramadan bazaar organisers in the Federal Territories to improve on the stipulated standard operation procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is mandatory to comply with the SOPs imposed especially in terms of the number of visitors but apparently it was not controlled, to the point, the physical distancing exercised was not keeping with what we want.

“I wish to remind all the organisers of the 66 Ramadan bazaar in the Federal Territories to be responsible so that the organisations of Ramadan bazaars in their areas fully comply with the SOPs we set.

He said this to reporters after handing over food baskets in conjunction with Ramadan in the Ketereh Parliament Constituency here, today.

Commenting further, Annuar said among the SOPs which must be improved on and complied with was that the organisers could only have a single entry and a single exit at a Ramadan bazaar.

“We want to allow the bazaars to open until the end of Ramadan but a bazaar will be shut down if a Covid-19 outbreak takes place due to SOPs not complied with,” he said.

He also made the same reminder to the organiser of the Aidilfitri bazaar around Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) in Kuala Lumpur which will reopen on April 17.

On the hike in Covid-19 cases, Annuar urged all community heads in housing areas to remind the people to comply with the SOPs including reducing activity outside the house if there was no pressing need.

“In addition, all parties must play their roles to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he added. — Bernama