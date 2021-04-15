Police say approval needed for essential services to operate during additional SOP period in seven Sibu zones

Visitors checking in via MySejahtera at the Butterfly Garden night market in Sibu when it was opened previously. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, April 15 — Operators of essential services in seven zones along Jalan Lanang here must submit their premises operation notification letter to the police to operate during the period of additional standard operating procedures (SOP) from April 16 to 26.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar explained that the letter also must be submitted together with acknowledgment of SOP compliance.

“The letters will be signed later either by the Sibu police chief or his deputy,” he said when responding to Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee’s Facebook Live session last night.

Dr Annuar had earlier said that essential services in the affected zones are urged to apply for police permit online to operate during the period of additional SOP.

“We have discussed the matter with the police and to avoid people thronging police stations, we encourage them to do it online.

“They can still go to the nearest police station to obtain the permission but it is best if they apply online,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, SDDMC chairman Wong Hee Sieng announced the implementation of the additional SOP under the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) was effective from April 16 to April 26, following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Wong said the additional SOP covers seven zones, namely Sukun/Lada, Mantis, Poh Yew, Bukit Lima, Tong Sang, Pusat Bandar and Tiong Hua.

He added under the additional SOP, all essential services were only allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm at 50 per cent capacity, and only after obtaining permission from the police.

On a similar matter, he said active case detection will be conducted at Bukit Lima Zone on April 17 and 18 at a location that will be announced by Sibu Health Office today.

For vaccination, he said the second phase of the programme in Sarawak will begin in Sibu on April 19. — Borneo Post Online