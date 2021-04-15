MCMC finalising satellite broadband access plans in remote areas, says minister

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the tender evaluation from eligible service provider licensees will begin as soon as applications close on April 15. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is finalising the tender process for satellite broadband access services in 839 remote locations nationwide.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a statement today, said the tender evaluation from eligible service provider licensees will begin as soon as applications close on April 15.

“It is part of the government’s efforts to achieve development towards the country’s digital transformation through Jendela (National Digital Network Plan) and the MyDigital initiative which are core plans to realise the aspirations of a digital nation, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision by 2030,” he said in the statement.

He said the area consisted of 178 Orang Asli settlements in Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Selangor, 138 places in the interior of Sabah and 523 locations in the interior of Sarawak.

According to Saifuddin, the areas are located far from the existing telecommunication network facilities and some of them are difficult to be accessed by heavy machinery due to difficult terrain.

Saifuddin said in this regard, the implementation of Jendela was very important to bridge the digital divide so that no one will be left behind when it comes to development plans and also to enable every citizen to be involved in the digital economy.

“With comprehensive and quality internet access, all Malaysians can enhance their digital skills and enjoy the benefits of digital transformation towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he said. — Bernama