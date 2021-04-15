Cops remand four individuals for assault over fasting issue in Klang

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 38 and 46, was issued by Magistrate Solehah Noratikah Ismail. — Reuters pic

KLANG, April 15 — Four individuals, including a personal bodyguard, are in remand for between five to seven days from today, in connection with an assault of two personal bodyguards by their employer for fasting.

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 38 and 46, was issued by Magistrate Solehah Noratikah Ismail.

The four individuals were arrested by the police yesterday in connection with an assault on two men by their employer, allegedly for fasting. — Bernama