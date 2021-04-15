As Covid-19 cases surge in Sarawak, teachers urge state disaster management committee to close schools selectively

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 15 — Concerned with the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) has requested the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to selectively close schools based on the areas affected.

Its president Ahmad Malie said this would allow schools outside these areas to continue operating.

“If the South Kuching zone is experiencing a rise in the number of cases, rationally, only schools inside the zone should be closed, while in other zones in Kuching and other green areas, they should operate as usual,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, schools in the state’s rural areas should not be closed as they were in green zones.

“If the situation (in an area) does not require the closure of schools, for KGBS, it is the best (decision), as for us, having face-to-face sessions is the best method for learning,” he said. — Bernama