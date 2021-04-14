Johor police chief: More arrests likely in Nicky Liow probe

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said once the probe into Datuk Seri Nicky Liow is completed, action will be taken under the appropriate organised crime laws. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 14 — The Johor police are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests involving its personnel who are believed to be in collusion with criminal groups led by fugitive businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the possibility was based on follow-up probes based on earlier interrogations and forensic reports by investigators.

He said that once the probe is completed, the police will take action under the most appropriate organised crime laws.

“We (police) are in the midst updating and completing the investigation paper and I will ensure that there is enough proper evidence first,” said Ayob Khan during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan also pointed out that the list of police personnel and officers allegedly involved in the case will not be made public.

He said action will be taken against the 34 individuals named in the list under organised crime laws that were recently announced by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“In Johor, we (police) have taken the initiative where we arrested enforcement officers and personnel under Ops Benteng and charged them under organised crime laws.

“This is the template that we will use in the arrests involving those linked to Datuk Seri Nicky,” said Ayob Khan, assuring that the probe will be completed soon.

On March 30, Abdul Hamid had revealed that 34 people, including members of the force, are believed to have had a role in allowing Liow, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, to escape the ‘Op Pelican 3.0’ operation to nab him.

The 33-year-old fugitive businessman is believed to have obtained information about the March 20 operation through police officers and personnel as well as other enforcement agencies under his payroll, including a former deputy public prosecutor.

Liow is wanted for a list of criminal offences, including an online scam operation targeting mainland Chinese nationals.

He is also believed to be involved with a notorious triad leader and head of an international drug-trafficking syndicate, known as the 14K, Wan Kuok Koi @ Broken Tooth Koi.