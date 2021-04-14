Deputy CM to issue statement tomorrow on purported MCO in Sarawak

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will make a clarification tomorrow on the confusion over whether five districts in Sarawak have been placed under the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO). ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KUCHING, April 14 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will make a clarification tomorrow on the confusion over whether five districts in Sarawak have been placed under the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

“Inform them I will make statement tomorrow,” he said in a WhatsApp message to reporters via his aide after the purported MCO exploded on social media.

The National Security Council had apparently uploaded an infographic on Facebook at about 6pm which said Kuching, Miri, Meradong, Bintulu and Sibu would be placed under MCO from April 16 to 29.

It was taken down moments later but by then, the infographic had been widely shared on social media.

Sarawak today recorded 489 new Covid-19 cases bringing its total to 21,448.

According to a State Disaster Management Committee update, Bintulu had 1,111 cases in the last 14 days, while Sibu had 824, Miri (538), Kuching (490) and Meradong (272) over the same period. — Borneo Post Online