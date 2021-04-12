Covid-19: More than 15 fined for unapproved interstate travel in Labuan, say police

Police man a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LABUAN, April 12 — At least 15 individuals in the duty-free island here have been fined RM5,000 each for making interstate travel without police permission, said Labuan deputy police chief Supt Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani.

He said they were caught upon arrival from mainland Sabah between March 5 and April 11.

“We issued them a compound of RM5,000 each under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act or Act 342.

“We certainly know that the virus doesn’t have any geographical boundaries, so any (uncontrolled) mixing of communities through travel can increase the spread of Covid-19,” he told Bernama today.

He said police would continue to monitor the movements of travellers at exit and entry points of the island as the movement control order is still in force.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said Covid-19 screening for all ship crew and workers in the oil and gas-related sectors passing through the island’s gazetted entry points, namely the two ferry terminals and Labuan Airport, is still mandatory.

The screening was made mandatory as there were concerns that infections from outsiders could potentially lead to a mass outbreak on the island, he added.

Nearly 2,000 workers in the Rancha-Rancha Industrial Zone have undergone Covid-19 tests following the emergence of the Pulau Enoe cluster, which originated from the oil and gas service sector. — Bernama