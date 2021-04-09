ECRL: First tunnel breakthrough six months ahead of schedule, says chairman

MRL chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (centre), MRL CEO Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak and CCC-ECRL Managing Director Bai Yinzhan (left) during the launch ceremony of the ECRL Project at the Paka Tunnel in Terengganu April 9, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

DUNGUN, April 9 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) managed to achieve its first tunnel breakthrough six months ahead of schedule, said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the tunnelling works at the Paka Tunnel were done quickly and efficiently, despite challenges faced during the construction period including the renegotiation between Malaysia and China governments, and the nine-month delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The achievement is the result of 620,000 working hours with the implementation of the drill and blast methods.

“The blasting activities were carried out by local explosive experts who work under ECRL main contractor, China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL),” he told reporters at the breakthrough ceremony here today.

According to Mohd Zuki, the Paka Tunnel was built to avoid logging and to preserve the forest reserve areas. — Bernama

