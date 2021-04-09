Bersatu MP hopes to defend Kuala Pilah as Umno No 2 eyes seat for GE15

Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith today expressed his desire to defend the Kuala Pilah Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA PILAH, April 9 — Works Deputy Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith today expressed his desire to defend the Kuala Pilah Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Negri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said he was ready to face candidates from other parties even if it would involve a three-corner fight.

‘’I will defend the Kuala Pilah Parliamentary constituency. Yes, today there was a discussion between Bersatu and PAS on the distribution of seats to face GE15.

‘’The recommendations have been given for Negri Sembilan. We will concur with what is to be decided later so long as both parties don’t argue,’’ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a district-level Malaysia Prihatin Programme and briefing on current issues here, today.

Prior to this, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed his confidence in wresting the Kuala Pilah parliamentary seat as the party only lost by 200 votes in GE14.

In GE14, Eddin Syazlee, representing Bersatu, secured 18,045 votes to beat Datuk Seri Hasan Malek (BN) who got 17,845 votes. — Bernama