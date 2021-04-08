CMCO in Sarawak extended to April 26, says SDMC

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuantan March 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 8 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sarawak has been extended for two weeks from April 13 to 26 following the rise in positive cases in the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said 211 Covid-19 new cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number to 18,707, while there was one fatality, bringing the total number to 117.

“The 117th death is the 15,960th case involving an 83-year-old local woman who was admitted to Miri Hospital for fever and breathing difficulties.

She was detected positive for Covid-19 on March 28 through an rt-PCR test done. The patient’s condition deteriorated and she died yesterday. She had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department has announced two more new clusters, namely the Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi and Disso Cluster in Saratok, bringing the total number of active clusters to 44. — Bernama