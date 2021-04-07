Doctor tells Paul Yong rape trial no sign of physical injuries, bruises on victim

Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong arrives at the High Court in Ipoh April 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 7 — No signs of physical injuries or bruises found on an Indonesian maid, who was allegedly raped by Paul Yong, a medical officer told the High Court here.

Dr Kate Lynn Ignatius, 33, a medical officer from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, also said that the victim was tested negative for pregnancy.

“From the physical examination, I did not find any injuries or bruises on the patient,” she reply to a question by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin, who asked what was the outcome of the physical examination.

“We have also carried out urine test on the victim for pregnancy, where the result was negative,” she added.

Dr Kate was testifying during the trial of Yong, who is accused of raping his Indonesian maid.

She also replied that physical examination finding alone is not sufficient to assert that the victim was raped.

She also said she referred the victim to the gynaecology specialist in the same hospital for further medical checks after completing the physical examination.

MORE TO COME