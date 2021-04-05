Malay Mail

After weekend rise, daily Covid-19 cases dip down to 1,070; Selangor back in top spot

Monday, 05 Apr 2021 04:39 PM MYT

BY SOO WERN JUN

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor logged the highest infection numbers, followed by Sarawak and Penang. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 — Malaysia recorded 1,070 new Covid-19 infections today, a slight dip compared to the numbers over the Easter weekend.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor logged the highest infection numbers, followed by Sarawak and Penang.

“Selangor recorded 327 cases, Sarawak 225 cases and Penang 133 cases,” he said in a statement.

Other states logged double digit numbers while Perak, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Perlis have single digit infection numbers.

