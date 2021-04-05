After weekend rise, daily Covid-19 cases dip down to 1,070; Selangor back in top spot

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor logged the highest infection numbers, followed by Sarawak and Penang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 — Malaysia recorded 1,070 new Covid-19 infections today, a slight dip compared to the numbers over the Easter weekend.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor logged the highest infection numbers, followed by Sarawak and Penang.

“Selangor recorded 327 cases, Sarawak 225 cases and Penang 133 cases,” he said in a statement.

Other states logged double digit numbers while Perak, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Perlis have single digit infection numbers.

MORE TO COME