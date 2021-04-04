Perak police: Viral news of cop’s death after vaccination not true

Police have denied allegations that went viral on social media claiming that a policeman in Gerik had died after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, April 4 — Police have denied allegations that went viral on social media claiming that a policeman in Gerik had died after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the said policeman was currently being treated at the Taiping Hospital due to a heart attack.

“He has regained consciousness and in stable condition and will be referred to the National Heart Institute soon,” he said in a statement here, today.

Mior Faridalathrash said that action would be taken against the owner of the social media account for spreading fake news and caused concern among the public about the vaccination.

“The policeman’s family is also affected by this irresponsible act,” he said and advised the people to verify any information received before sharing it.

Earlier, a Facebook post under the name of ‘Junaidah June’ went viral after it claimed that a policeman in Gerik had died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. — Bernama